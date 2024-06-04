DONETSK, June 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army is hiding remaining Western-made M777 howitzers near Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) due to a high risk of their destruction, the Giatsint motorized artillery system commander with the call sign Kvoka from Russia’s Battlegroup East told TASS on Tuesday.

"155mm guns - ‘three axes’ [M777 howitzers] fire in response but very few of them have remained and they [Ukrainian troops] do not place them at firing positions because we destroy them," the fighter said.

The Giatsint artillery team has wiped out "dozens of" targets, destroying Ukrainian army personnel, military hardware, dugouts, fortifications and weapon emplacements, he said.

Strike drones remain the most widespread method of counterbattery warfare in the Ukrainian army. That is why, the Giatsint team has equipped its artillery gun with extra protection, the commander said.

"It is important that a grenade explodes as farther from the vehicle and its crew as possible when it is dropped,", he said.