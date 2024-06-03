{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Zakharova calls on US to answer on what amendment they did not let Ritter leave country

Former US Marine Corps Intelligence Officer and UN weapons inspector told TASS that he was not let board a flight from New York to Istanbul, a stopover on his way to Russia to take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on the US authorities to answer the question of what constitutional amendment they were guided by when they did not let Scott Ritter leave the country.

"By order of the US State Department, American police removed columnist Scott Ritter from the flight, who was heading to the St. Petersburg Forum (SPIEF - TASS). Was this done in accordance with the First Amendment to the US Constitution or the Fourth?" Zakharova wrote in her Telegram channel.

Former US Marine Corps Intelligence Officer and UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter told TASS that he was not let board a flight from New York to Istanbul, a stopover on his way to Russia to take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. He also said that no explanations were given to him. The police, in his words, said only that it was done at the order from the Department of State.

The First Amendment to the US Constitution guarantees freedom of speech and freedom of the press, and the Fourth Amendment prohibits ungrounded searches and seizures.

Tags
Foreign policy
Lavrov arrives in the Republic of Congo
Russian Foreign Minister hold negotiations with the leadership of this country
Read more
Kiev city administration bans action in support for LGBT in city subway
The authorities stressed that the city’s subway is part of the critical infrastructure and recommended the organizer finding another venue for their action
Read more
Escalation of Ukrainian conflict threatens not only Europe, but also Africa — Szijjarto
The Hungarian Foreign Minister said that "military hysteria" and "political preparations" for war continue in Europe
Read more
Blinken groundlessly accuses Russia of hybrid attacks near NATO borders — MFA
According to Alexander Grushko, the West is also exerting military pressure, including by escalating the military situation in Ukraine itself
Read more
French football forward Mbappe signs up with Spain’s Real Madrid FC
Kylian Mbappe played for Paris Saint-Germain FC between 2018-2024 chalking up 162 goals in his 178 match-appearances
Read more
Ukrainian military bombard six residential settlements in Belgorod Region — governor
Vyacheslav Gladkov also reported that a kamikaze drone attacked a communications infrastructure facility in the village of Bessonovka
Read more
Russia to shoot down F-16s over Ukraine — chief delegate to arms control talks in Vienna
Konstantin Gavrilov recalled that unfriendly countries had already been warned about the seriousness of this issue
Read more
Cuba’s deputy PM to meet businessmen, officials at SPIEF
"I will have a series of meetings with representatives of the business sector and different authorities," Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz specified
Read more
Russian company says its laser communication system between satellites tested in space
Satellite Internet and communication using such technology will be available without interruptions in the most remote corners of the nation, the Ministry of Communications said
Read more
Lavrov arrives in Guinea for visit
The top Russian diplomat is scheduled to meet with the country’s political leadership in Conakry
Read more
All seven pillars of nuclear safety at Zaporozhye nuke plant compromised — IAEA chief
According to Rafael Grossi, the attacks and the regular disconnection of the off-site electricity lines amid "military activity" have caused a grave situation at the nuke plant
Read more
Russian government approves draft agreement on commission with Cameroon
The intergovernmental commission for economic, trade and scientific-technical cooperation will meet once in two years and more often if needed
Read more
Up to 100 nations are registered to participate in 2024 BRICS Games in Russia’s Kazan
The 2024 BRICS Games will be held in Kazan on June 12-23 and will feature events in 20 different sports
Read more
Russia imposes sanctions against UK citizens responsible for anti-Russian policy — MFA
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the provocative anti-Russian rhetoric of British officials show the "unfailing determination of the British leadership to continue a tough systemic confrontation" with Russia
Read more
Israel reports death of four more hostages in Gaza Strip
According to the IDF, the investigation of the circumstances of their deaths continues
Read more
LNG supplies to Europe hit lowest level in 2.5 years in May
Total LNG supplies from terminals to Europe’s gas transport system has reached around 50.3 bln cubic meters year-to-date
Read more
Hungary wants to prevent Europe from entering war with Russia — Orban
According to the Prime Minister, it is necessary to prevent the implementation of EU and NATO’s dangerous plans that lead to the expansion of the conflict in Ukraine and to vote for parties that advocate peace, not war, during the upcoming elections to the European Parliament
Read more
Top diplomats from five Arab countries voice support for Biden’s Gaza peace plan
They also called for stopping "the aggression against the Gaza Strip," putting an end to the humanitarian catastrophe, ensuring the return of internally displaced persons to their homes
Read more
Germany to move closer to Russia, expert says
"We are going to see a definitive break between the United States and Berlin in the months ahead," Douglas Macgregor said
Read more
Moscow to counter Ukrainian threats to strategic military systems — diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov commented on reports about a Ukrainian strike on missile attack warning systems as he vowed a mirror response from Russia
Read more
Russian-Belarusian nuclear drills proceeding as scheduled — Belarusian General Staff
According to Deputy Chief of the Belarusian General Staff Viktor Tumar, "no accidents or incidents have been reported"
Read more
Russian air defenses down 62 Ukrainian drones, 14 HIMARS rockets, three Hammer bombs
Battlegroup South took up better forward edge positions, causing Ukrainian forces to sustain roughly 660 casualties, report said
Read more
Putin appoints Russian new government
This is the first Russian government formed under the new procedure envisaged by the 2020 constitutional amendment
Read more
Armenian opposition leader announces protest rally and march on Tuesday
Grass-roots protests against the delimitation and demarcation of the border with Azerbaijan in the Tavush region are coordinated by the Tavush for the Homeland movement led by Bagrat Galstanyan
Read more
Zakharova calls on US to answer on what amendment they did not let Ritter leave country
Former US Marine Corps Intelligence Officer and UN weapons inspector told TASS that he was not let board a flight from New York to Istanbul, a stopover on his way to Russia to take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
Read more
Russian aerospace forces strike terrorists bases in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor, Homs governorates
Russian military police units conducted patrols in the Raqqa and al-Hasakah governorates
Read more
Macron may announce deployment of military instructors to Ukraine on June 6
French retired Colonel Peer De Jong said that "the French have been present in Ukraine for a long time"
Read more
Russia’s MiG aircraft corporation working on fifth-generation fighter jet
As was reported earlier, the MiG-31 interceptor will be eventually replaced by the MiG-41 aircraft, which is also known as the PAK DP
Read more
Lavrov, Guinea leadership discuss bilateral military-technical cooperation
According to the Russian foreign minister, collaboration on international platforms, such as the UN, was also touched upon in the course of the meetings
Read more
Press review: Ukraine peace summit has no leg to stand on and OPEC+ extends oil cuts
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 3rd
Read more
Azerbaijan ready to develop cooperation with EAEU countries in ensuring food security
According to Ali Asadov, ensuring food security is one of the strategically important priorities of the state economic policy of Azerbaijan
Read more
Russian troops repel Ukrainian army’s attempt to disembark on left bank of Dnieper River
Most of the Ukrainian army’s assault force was destroyed on the water near the shore
Read more
Europe prepares for war with Russia, Hungarian PM says
According to Viktor Orban, every week he sees more and more signs that the EU and NATO are preparing for military action
Read more
China to skip Swiss conference on Ukraine amid key factors in holding it lacking — MFA
"The fact China will not attend this conference does not mean it does not favor peace," Mao Ning stressed
Read more
George Clooney denies claims his foundation plans to prosecute Russian reporters
Russian lawmakers will consider designating the Clooney Foundation for Justice as undesirable in Russia in the wake of its call to prosecute Russian journalists
Read more
One man killed in shooting incident in Munich — newspaper
The shooting was reportedly preceded by a conflict between two men
Read more
Iran’s stockpile of uranium enriched to 60% keeps rising — IAEA chief
"Further public statements made in Iran regarding its technical capabilities to produce nuclear weapons and possible changes to Iran’s nuclear doctrine only increase my concerns," Rafael Grossi went on to say
Read more
Israel may suspend operation in Gaza for 42 days
According to the media, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told legislators that US President Joe Biden’s version of the peace deal was missing key elements of Israel’s proposal
Read more
US Department of Justice mum on new Russian inquiry about Nord Stream pipelines
Additional inquiries were sent to the US, Germany, France and Cyprus, official spokesman of the Russian Office of Prosecutor General Andrey Ivanov said earlier
Read more
Russian stock indices in the red on Monday — market data
The dollar lost 1.01% to 89.09 rubles, while the euro plunged by 0.73% to 96.98 rubles
Read more
Russia, China have prospects to cooperate in agriculture — expert
Xie Hua’an noted that rice is one of the areas for cooperation, adding that it is possible to cooperate on soybeans and corn
Read more
Grain reserves in China helping to pass through year of poor harvest — expert
"China can live through a crop setback caused by natural disasters during a period of about one year," Xie Hua’an said
Read more
NATO planes monitor exercises of Belarusian, Russian air forces — defense official
"During the active phase of [our] exercise, several long-range radar detection aircraft hovered over Poland and the Baltic states," Leonid Davidovich said
Read more
US escalates tensions in South China Sea — Chinese MFA
The Chinese Foreign Ministry specified that Beijing holds Manila fully responsible for the recent escalation in the region
Read more
Former US intelligence officer says was not let leave US to attend forum in St. Petersburg
"I was taken off flight from New York to Istanbul," Scott Ritter said
Read more
Hungary wary of Russia’s countermeasures over EU grain tariffs — Szijjarto
According to the Hungarian foreign minister, "there is a risk that now the operations of those Hungarian companies will be much more complicated or become impossible at all"
Read more
Scholz must explain change of course on use of arms against Russia — lawmaker
"Like millions of Germans, I fear a further escalation that could one day end in a World War III," Sahra Wagenknecht said
Read more
Former Iranian president Ahmadinejad registers for early presidential election
The registration of candidates for the presidential election is taking place from May 30 to June 3
Read more
EU imposing security dialogue on global South while looking weapons for Kiev — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, the European Union is undergoing cardinal changes having turned "from a peaceful economic project into a militarist association"
Read more
5.9-magnitude earthquake rocks Japan, tsunami threat lifted
There were no reports of casualties or destruction
Read more
Russia wipes out nearly 24,000 Ukrainian servicemen, mercenaries near LPR in May — expert
Andrey Marochko also noted that in May Russian servicemen repelled 153 attempts of the enemy to invade the territory of the LPR
Read more
Zelensky's apartment in Crimea nationalized, to be sold off to fund military operation
The apartment was one of 57 properties that were nationalized on Wednesday
Read more
Ukrainian army’s key reserves in Avdeyevka area destroyed, says military instructor
He added that the preparedness of Ukrainian troops who are holding defense in the Avdeyevka direction is extremely low
Read more
Russian advances force Ukraine to move depleted army along line of engagement — MP
According to Alexander Borodai, amid a worsening logistics situation for the Ukrainian army, Russian forces have been making preparations to break through enemy defenses
Read more
Russia supplied foods to more than 160 countries in 2023 — PM
The task of food security provision is of key value for Russia and all the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, Mikhail Mishustin added
Read more
Sheinbaum to foster ties between Russia, Mexico, Putin hopes
The Russian leader wished his future counterpart "every success in the government activity as well as health and prosperity"
Read more
Russian forces knock Ukrainian troops out of central Krasnogorovka, says DPR
Thousands of Ukrainian soldiers were killed in that frontline area, Igor Kimakovsky specified
Read more
One dead, two injured as two planes collide in midair during air show in Portugal
The air show was cancelled
Read more
NATO and US not considering possibility of sending NATO trainers to Ukraine — US diplomat
Julianne Smith said NATO could take over a coordinating role in training Ukrainian soldiers
Read more
Claudia Sheinbaum to become new head of state, Mexican President says
According to Mexico’s National Electoral Institute, Sheinbaum is in the lead with almost 57.3% of the vote after 25% of bulletins counted
Read more
Ukrainian soldier who defected on T-64 tank says he was urged in Poland to spy in Donbass
According to Maxim Likhachev, the Polish special also wanted to know about his birthplace and where his closest relatives actually lived
Read more
Russia ready for talks, doesn’t see same sentiment in Ukraine — Russian ambassador
In response to a question about the outlook for Russia’s summer campaign in Ukraine, the Andrey Kelin said, "The overall opinion is that nothing will stop us"
Read more
Nuclear weapons become more attractive due to global instability — Grossi
According to the International Atomic Energy Agency Director General, countries simply want to protect themselves
Read more
IAEA chief cites conditions for restarting Zaporozhye NPP
Rafael Grossi stressed that both Russia and the agency share the opinion that at this point the "restart, gradual or simultaneous, of more than one unit would not be advisable"
Read more
US hasn’t allowed use of ATACMS to strike inside Russia — US diplomat
According to Julianne Smith, the Ukrainians asked the US if they could use "some of the capabilities" they were given
Read more
Russia sends new queries to US, Germany, France, Cyprus over Nord Stream blasts
Russian Prosecutor General's Office spokesman Andrey Ivanov recalled that the countries in question were parties to the 1997 International Convention for the Suppression of Terrorist Bombings and the 1999 International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism
Read more
Russia could respond with greater force to strikes with US weapons — Szijjarto
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on May 31 that President Joe Biden had given permission to use US weapons for strikes inside Russia
Read more
There may be no Ukraine in 50 years due to US betrayal — Tucker Carlson
US is selling off lands in Ukraine to foreign investors, and will flood country with third-world migrants, journalist stated
Read more
South Korea's president says potentially massive oil, gas reserve to be buried off Pohang
"The recent results indicate a very high possibility of deposits amounting to 14 billion barrels of oil and gas, and these findings have been verified by leading research institutions and experts," Yoon Suk Yeol said
Read more
Kazakhstan prepares for CSTO Indestructible Brotherhood, Rock 2024 exercises
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called it necessary to keep the forces and means of the CSTO collective security system in a high level of readiness
Read more
Medvedev cautions West not to underestimate Russia's willingness to use tactical nukes
The senior Russian official believes it is possible that the conflict between Russia and the West has already entered its final stage
Read more
Hikvision not leaving Russian market — source
The Chinese company holds up to a half of the market in Russia
Read more
Kazakh president favors expansion of bilateral partnership with Russia
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the important role of legislative bodies in strengthening comprehensive cooperation between the countries
Read more
Russian tech firm develops portable EW system to shield assault teams from drones
One system suppresses munition-dropping drones, creating a dome of 250-300 meters and shielding an assault group while the other suppresses FPV drones
Read more
Pentagon increases contract amount for production of HIMARS MLRS to $1.9 bln
It was specified that the order must be completed by May 31, 2028
Read more
West pushing everyone towards WWIII, ignoring signals from Moscow – Medvedev
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation commented on the thesis that Russia's harsh reaction to the Georgian aggression in 2008 should have been a clear signal to the United States and NATO countries about the need to heed Moscow's concerns
Read more
Russia to take all measures to neutralize Western threats, senior diplomat says
Alexander Grushko stressed that no matter what is supplied to the battlefield, beginning from ground-based weapons, all this is being ground down by Russian fighters
Read more
Russia condemns Israeli strikes on Syria that may lead to large-scale escalation — MFA
The Russian Foreign Ministry "once again urges the Israeli leadership to abandon this vicious practice fraught with uncontrolled destabilization of the situation in the entire Middle East"
Read more
China ready for mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia on Power of Siberia-2 — MFA
Beijing intends "to permanently deepen mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in all directions," China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning emphasized
Read more
Georgian parliament speaker signs foreign agents bill
On May 14, the Georgian parliament passed the law "On Transparency of Foreign Influence" in the third reading, which led the European Union to threaten suspending the country's integration into the organization
Read more
EU's goal should be peace in Ukraine — Slovak politician
Katarina Roth-Nevedalova dismissed as absurd the attitude of those in favor of continuing the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
Saudi Arabia not to take part in conference on Ukraine in Switzerland — agency
The decision was taken because of the absence of delegates from Russia
Read more
India not to be represented at high level at conference on Ukraine — newspaper
According to the report, neither the prime minister nor even the foreign minister plan to go to Switzerland
Read more
Conflict in Ukraine deals heavy blow to idea of US weapons superiority — journalist
The article’s headline said the conflict ripped the veil off of US weapons superiority
Read more
Lavrov holds talks with Guinean counterpart in Conakry — Foreign Ministry
Sergey Lavrov arrived in the Republic of Guinea earlier on Monday
Read more
Liberation of small villages often important for offensive — DPR head
Denis Pushilin positively assessed the advance of the Russian military, noting that it increased security for the region's communities
Read more
Gagauzia head says Moldovan authorities trying to oust her with trumped-up charges
Yevgenia Gutsul is charged with two counts of allegedly receiving campaign financing from an organized criminal group
Read more
Houthis claims next strike on US air carrier
Strikes were also delivered against a US Navy destroyer and three commercial vessels Maina, Aloraiq and Abliani, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said
Read more
Windmill wings of Paris’ Moulin Rouge cabaret to be restored before Olympics
The windmill wings fell onto the roadway on the night of April 25, as a result of the incident, causing no casualties
Read more
20 Ukrainian drones destroyed in Kursk Region’s border areas during day
Ukrainian troops shelled the villages of Gordeyevka, Krasnooktyabrsky, Kulbaki, Sergeyevka, Yelizavetovka, Gornal, and Kurilovka
Read more
US senator sees Biden sleepwalking into WWIII
On May 31, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Biden had given Ukraine the go-ahead to use US-provided weapons for strikes inside Russia
Read more
Russia to increase pressure on Ukrainian supply routes after liberating Umanskoye
Ukrainian troops remaining in the nearby settlements will come under intensified attacks by the Russian army
Read more
Russian air defenses down two Ukrainian MiG-29 aircraft in past day — Defense Ministry
Battlegroup Center liberates settlement of Umanskoye in Donetsk People’s Republic
Read more
Lavrov arrives in the Republic of Congo
Russian Foreign Minister hold negotiations with the leadership of this country
Read more
Fico recuperating at home after attack, deputy PM says
A few days ago, the prime minister was transferred from the hospital, where he underwent several surgeries following gunshot wounds, to home treatment
Read more
NATO weapons to be hit in any country from where Russia may be attacked — Medvedev
The senior Russian official added that Moscow proceeded from the fact that all long-range weapons supplied to Ukraine were already "directly operated by servicemen from NATO countries"
Read more
UFC chief says Putin to be ‘more than welcome’ to come to fighting event
Russia has so far hosted three UFC events
Read more
European UGS facilities 70% full in early June
Gas pumping into EU countries’ UGS facilities amounted to 288 mln cubic meters as of June 1
Read more
Russia’s strikes pound Ukrainian army, equipment in 118 areas over day — top brass
Russian troops inflicted casualties on two Ukrainian army brigades in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
Nordic Warden military exercise kicks off in Northern Europe — Finnish Defense Ministry
The participants of the maneuvers will work to improve their skills in protecting underwater infrastructure and interoperability, according to the ministry
Read more
Trade with China to continue growing — Russian ambassador
"Our economy has been reoriented to supply the army and we have enough of production capabilities to do it ourselves," Andrey Kelin said
Read more