Lavrov, Guinea leadership discuss bilateral military-technical cooperation

CONAKRY /Republic of Guinea/, June 3. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he discussed economic and military-technical cooperation with the Guinean leadership.

Lavrov discussed economic cooperation, the work of Russian companies in Guinea, and cooperation in the field of medicine with Guinean Foreign Minister Morissanda Kouyate and interim President Mamady Doumbouya, the Russian minister said.

"We have not forgotten about military-technical cooperation, and strengthening Guinea's defense capabilities, especially in view of the rising terrorist threat," Lavrov said at a joint news conference with his Guinean counterpart.

According to the minister, collaboration on international platforms, such as the UN, was also discussed at the meetings.

The Guinean minister said that, as the Guinean president assured during his meeting with Lavrov, his country "remains friendly to Russia." Kouyate stated that Guinea, after the change of power in the country, remains committed to the obligations it assumed in bilateral relations with Moscow, "adapting" the ongoing bilateral agreements to meet the new realities.

The minister also said that Doumbouya "passed a warm greeting to Russian President Vladimir Putin."