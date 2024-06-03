EU imposing security dialogue on global South while looking weapons for Kiev — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The European Union is seeking to impose a security dialogue narrative on countries of the global South in a bid to find more weapons for Kiev and means of countering Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The European Union is making efforts to impose security and defense dialogue on countries of the global majority," she said in a commentary following the Schuman Security and Defense Forum in Brussels. "But a priority for the European Union is not what the global majority is interested in but rather the ‘Ukrainization’ of any international agenda, raising weapons for Ukraine, investing in the confrontation with Russia, China, Iran and other independent centers of power, as well as producing an appearance of supporting anti-Russian ultimatums based on the inviable ‘Zelensky formula.’"

According to Zakharova, the European Union is undergoing cardinal changes having turned "from a peaceful economic project into a militarist association." "It is secret to no one that having lost its political independence under Washington’s pressure, the European Union has proclaimed itself as a NATO pillar. The current consolidation of these US-led blocs is geared to try to ensure, by all means - from economic and political to military ones, domination of the West and its global oligarchy under the umbrella of the rule-based world order. This Western-centric order is called to continue maintaining the system of the West’s political and economic parasitizing on the resources and wellbeing of the rest of the world," she stressed.

She drew attention to the fact that despite the initial plans to hold the ministerial Schuman Security and Defense Forums every two years, this year’s one was organized in the following year after the previous one. "Notably, it can be called a ministerial forum only conditionally, like last year’s one. First, not all of those invited took part. Second, only a few countries were represented at a high level. Nearly half of countries found it enough to be represented at the level of their diplomatic missions in Brussels," Zakharova noted.

Weapon of propaganda

The Russian diplomat noted that it was quite illustrative that many EU nations did not delegate to the forum ministers or at least ambassadors to the European Union. "Although EU foreign and defense ministers were holding a meeting in Brussels literally on the same days. It means that the EU is not ready for a serious discussion of security problems that are of concern for countries of the global South and East," Zakharova went on to say. This is also reveals the European Union’s colonial attitude to countries of the global majority that are still seen by EU leadership as ‘jungle.’"

According to Zakharova, this is not the first event that is used by the EU as an instrument of political manipulation and a propaganda weapon against its geopolitical rivals. "The added value of these discussion is dubious," she said. "The participation of a US deputy secretary of defense proves that Washington continues to seek to expand supplies of American weapons to the European and global markets. And the statement by the Dutch defense minister that the Hague will allow Kiev to use US F-16 fighter jets to deliver strikes on ‘military targets’ in Russia is yet another proof."

EU’s lost positions

She also drew attention to the announced "network of defense agreements." "Like the notorious rule-based order, it will be built on the principles of the West’s superiority and ignoring legal interests of those who are unwilling to become the EU and NATO’s dependent partner," she said. "No surprise that due to its egocentric policy and double standards, the European Union is inevitably losing both its political positions in the world and confidence from countries of the global majority."

"EU officials are trying to compensate for this by making ‘collective photos’ in various formats, picturing the presence of foreigners at their events as an alleged support for its approaches. We are convinced that next time there will be less of those willing to take part in such EU geopolitical shows as extras," Zakharova added.