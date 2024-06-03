DONETSK, June 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army’s most prepared reserves in the Avdeyevka area in the Donetsk People’s Republic have been destroyed and hastily mobilized soldiers are holding defense, a military instructor from Russia’s Battlegroup South told TASS on Monday.

"Its [the enemy’s] infantry is now faltering because those volunteers who entered the area at the start of the special military operation have been gradually knocked out: they have been either killed or wounded. New troops have arrived. The basic and most prepared reserves have been wiped out [in the Avdeyevka area]," the Russian military instructor said.

The preparedness of Ukrainian troops who are holding defense in the Avdeyevka direction is extremely low, he stressed.