Kremlin spokesman emphasizes Kiev's disinformation tactics, citing Bucha saga

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The Kremlin insists that the Ukrainian version of events in Bucha was disinformation and lies, noting that Kiev is not shy about twisting the facts wherever possible, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked about Kiev's possible plans for another false flag operation in which civilians would be hit by alleged Russian strikes.

"The fact that the Kiev regime sinks to any kind of information manipulation, information campaigns to misinform - is well known. We also remember the information campaign regarding the false flag in Bucha: that's exactly what it was, a false flag, absolute disinformation, a lie, [speaking] in Russian," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Kiev "has repeatedly done this," he noted. As for the possible new disinformation moves from Ukraine, this topic should be rather referred to special services and the Russian military, Peskov added.

In April 2022, the Russian Defense Ministry denied the Kiev regime’s allegations of civilian killings in Bucha, the Kiev region. The ministry noted that the Russian Armed Forces had completely pulled out of Bucha by March 30, whereas the so-called evidence of crimes committed there surfaced only in early April on the fourth day after Russia’s withdrawal from the town, when officers of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) arrived in the Kiev suburb, and started spreading allegations against Russian forces that were then given wide publicity in Western media in a bid to smear Russia. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described what transpired in Bucha as "a fake attack."