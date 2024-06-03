Moscow to counter Ukrainian threats to strategic military systems — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russia will counter any attempts by Ukraine to endanger Russian air raid systems, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"This is not the first time that the Kiev regime has attempted to disrupt the normal functioning of important parts of our military system, including those relating to the strategic sphere. We will thwart all these attempts," the senior Russian diplomat said.

This was his comment on reports about a Ukrainian strike on missile attack warning systems as he vowed a mirror response from Russia. "Responses may be asymmetric. As regards the US stance on this, it is as irresponsible as it gets. They have given Kiev carte blanche for any crimes, for any actions of this kind and are doing nothing to stop the dangerous and provocative steps of their minions. But for the United States there will surely be a price to pay. It will feel the consequences," Ryabkov warned.

According to him, Moscow views any potential threats to systems ensuring parity in strategic capabilities with "utmost responsibility."