Putin instructs to hold World Youth Festival in Russia every six years

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed to hold the World Youth Festival in Russia every six years with the next one slated for 2030, according to the list of tasks presented following a meeting with the participants of the World Youth Festival.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Sergey Kiriyenko have been designated as persons in charge, tasked with submitting timely reports on implementing the instructions.

Additionally, Putin instructed to hold annual international thematic events for young people.