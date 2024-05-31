One civilian hurt in drone attack on city in Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. One civilian was wounded in a drone attack on the city of Graivoron in Russia’s Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

"The city of Graivoron was attacked by three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles. As a result of the detonation of one of the drones, one civilian was wounded. The man received shrapnel wounds in the legs," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Apart from that, two other drones damaged gas and power lines and a fence around a single-family house.