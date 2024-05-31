Coordination by CSTO, SCO, NATO, UN might counter threats — Russian ambassador to Minsk

MINSK, May 31. /TASS/. Concerted action by the CSTO, SCO and NATO in close cooperation with the relevant UN units might help counter global threats, such as terrorism and drug trafficking, Russia’s ambassador to Belarus, Boris Gryzlov, has said.

"It is common knowledge that many challenges and threats have long ago acquired a global character. Consequently, they should also be confronted on a collective, global scale. For example, terrorist activities and crimes related to drug trafficking involve cells scattered around the world. For this reason, the best solution would be to coordinate action, in particular by such associations as the CSTO, the SCO and NATO in close cooperation with the relevant UN units," he said in an interview with the socio-political media resource Allies. CSTO.

Gryzlov recalled that "at a certain moment Russian President Dmitry Medvedev came forward with an initiative to conclude a European Security Treaty (EST)."

"The adoption of this idea would have made it possible to create a completely different geopolitical background and to implement other scenarios in the region, but the political egoism of the Western countries became an obstacle," Gryzlov said. He emphasized that "a fragmentation of the global security system runs counter to the interests of countries and peoples, and it has never been Russia's choice."

"In the current situation, the optimal strategy will be further improvement of the collective security system on the CSTO platform and the development of cooperation with countries and associations concerned. The contours of such a model are becoming ever more clearer - I am referring to the processes associated with the emergence of a multipolar system of world order," Gryzlov said.