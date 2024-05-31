Putin, Lukashenko discuss SCO summit, where Minsk may join organization — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko have discussed the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit scheduled for June, the agenda of which will include Minsk’s SCO membership, the Kremlin press service reported.

"The two leaders discussed some issues related to the upcoming July SCO summit in Kazakhstan. The meeting is supposed to decide on granting Belarus the status of SCO member state," the Kremlin said in a statement.

According to the report, the two leaders agreed to continue contacts "at various levels."

Minsk has already met all the necessary conditions to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Currently, the SCO consists of Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Minsk's full membership is expected to be formalized at the organization's summit in Astana on July 4.