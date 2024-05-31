CSTO needs to take foreign policy coordination measures — Russian defense minister

ALMATY, May 31. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) should take measures to strengthen intra-bloc unity and foreign policy coordination, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has said.

"It is important to use influential international platforms to promote common approaches to security problems, to consult regularly both multilaterally and bilaterally. To pay due attention to information support for CSTO activities to maintain its positive image," Belousov noted.

He also said it was crucial to "develop close cooperation with other regional organizations, primarily with the CIS and the SCO, as well as with friendly countries."

"I am certain that these steps will make it possible to increase the CSTO's effectiveness in the security sphere and ensure steady growth of its authority," Belousov stated.