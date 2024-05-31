Russia shares China's approach to Ukrainian settlement — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russia shares China's approach to the settlement in Ukraine, without Russia's participation it is useless, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"China from the very beginning spoke about the absolute futility of holding such formats without Russia's participation in the declared agenda," Peskov said. "China has said this from the very beginning, and in this respect our positions are absolutely identical with those of the People's Republic of China. We support this approach," the Kremlin spokesman pointed out.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning said that China would not attend the conference on Ukraine in Switzerland because Beijing's call for equal participation of Russia and Ukraine in the negotiations differs from the agenda of the meeting. According to the spokeswoman, China has always insisted that an international peace conference should be held with three important elements in mind: representatives of both Russia and Ukraine should be present, the participation of all sides should be equal, and all peace plans should be fairly considered.

She pointed out that these three elements proposed by the Chinese side are difficult to implement within the framework of the Swiss conference. Mao Ning emphasized that China's demands for a just peace conference are fair and are not directed against any party.