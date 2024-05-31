Russian ambassador downplays impact of travel restrictions on diplomats in Poland

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats recently imposed by Poland will make the diplomatic mission’s work harder but will not be a major obstacle, Russian Ambassador to Warsaw Sergey Andreyev said.

"It will be inconvenient, but it’s not a big deal," the Russian diplomat said live on Rossiya-24 television.

Andreyev threatened similar restrictions on Polish diplomats in Russia.

However, he questioned the rationale behind Warsaw’s move. "As long as we maintain diplomatic relations and keep embassies and consulate generals, why make it harder for them to do their job?" he wondered.

On Monday, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski announced that the republic would impose restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats. He emphasized that diplomats from the Russian embassy would be able to move only inside the Warsaw region (Mazowieckie Voivodeship) and that the measure would not affect Andreyev personally. Sikorski said the restrictions under which employees of Russian consular offices in Poland will be restricted in their movements in the regions where they work were a response to Russia’s alleged hybrid activities in Poland. Similar measures will be introduced in individual EU countries at the national level, Sikorski said.