Putin, Tokayev discuss cooperation in energy, logistics by phone

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed cooperation between the two countries, specifically in energy and transportation, during a phone call, the Kremlin press service has reported.

"The parties discussed topical issues of cooperation in trade and economy, energy, transportation and logistics," the Russian president's press service said in a statement.

The Kremlin noted that the leaders exchanged assessments on the results of "their recent contacts with foreign leaders."

On May 25-27, Vladimir Putin went on a state visit to Uzbekistan. He and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed increasing oil and gas supplies through Kazakhstan, as well as solving Uzbekistan's logistical problems. The Central Asian republic cannot effectively export its products without access to ports, the Russian president explained.