Post-Soviet security bloc’s defense chiefs sign documents on advanced weapons supplies

ALMATY, May 31. /TASS/. The defense ministers of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states have signed a number of documents in the Kazakh city of Almaty on providing armed forces with advanced weapons and joint training, the CSTO Secretariat said in a statement.

"The parties considered and signed documents on providing armed units from the CSTO (Collective Forces) with advanced weapons and military equipment, planning joint operational and combat training and improving the methods of training of CSTO peacekeeping forces, as well as on the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s Target Intergovernmental Program to strengthen the Tajik-Afghan border, among others," the statement reads.

The Almaty meeting of the CSTO Council of Defense Ministers also involved the organization’s Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov and Chief of the General Staff Colonel General Andrey Serdyukov.

The CSTO secretary general delivered a report "On the Challenges and Threats to Military Security in the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s Regions of Collective Security." Participants in the meeting also discussed the military and political situation in related regions and its impact on the security of member states.

Besides, they laid flowers at the Eternal Flame at the Memorial of Glory in Almaty’s 28 Panfilov Guardsmen Park.