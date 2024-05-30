Putin awards Steven Seagal with Order of Friendship

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin presented the Order of Friendship to Russian Foreign Ministry Special Representative on Humanitarian Ties, US actor Steven Seagal. The awarding ceremony took place in the Yekaterininsky Hall of the Kremlin.

Previously, Seagal visited the Kremlin attending the presidential inauguration ceremony on May 7.

The actor was born in 1952 and gained fame as action movie hero in 1980-1990s. He is proficient in numerous martial arts. Currently, he lives in Russia; Putin presented him with a Russian passport in 2016.

According to the Russian presidential decree on Seagal’s awarding, the Order of Friendship was awarded for the "big contribution to development of international cultural and humanitarian cooperation.".