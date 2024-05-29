West’s attempts to restrict access to scientific research results inadmissible — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Politically motivated Western attempts to restrict access to the results of fundamental scientific research are inadmissible, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"We stand firm in our position that the sphere of science should be international and there should be no national boundaries here, as our opponents are now trying to lay down," Ryabkov said speaking at a BRICS Heads of Academies of Sciences meeting in Moscow.

"Science must help eliminate borders, break down barriers, and should serve to help all humanity," the Russian diplomat continued. "It is inadmissible to restrict access to the results of fundamental research for political or other contrived reasons."

Ryabkov stressed that the geopolitical and economic potential of new centers of influence in Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East is now increasing.

"However, there are some forces that seek to prevent this in every possible way," he said. "In reality, they incite international tensions, resort to political and economic sanctions, seek to limit access to technologies, scientific data, research results, impose dividing lines, doing this for ideological and political reasons."

"This is all done in order to restrain the social and economic development of their competitors and to maintain their own control over decision-making on the global agenda," according to Ryabkov.

The Russian diplomat said it was necessary to start working together for progressive and sustainable development, for building up social and economic, as well as innovative and human potential.

"Today, in this crucial period for the world order, when the principles of existence and coexistence of countries will be determined for years to come, the alignment of scientific diplomacy efforts, including the creative thinking and cohesion of intellectual potentials, is especially important to restore mutual understanding, strengthen trust, overcome ideological cliches, and prevent new dividing lines from appearing," Ryabkov added.