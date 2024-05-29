Putin’s Q&A session still on agenda, Kremlin spokesman says

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s question-and-answer sessions remain relevant, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

When asked if an annual Q&A session was expected to take place in 2024, he said: "Q&A sessions remain on the agenda as a concept."

Putin last held his Direct Line question-and-answer session on December 14, 2023. It was combined with the president’s year-end press conference. The same combined event was held during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The previous separate question-and-answer session took place in 2021. So far, Putin has held 18 separate events like that. Since 2001, Putin has fielded questions from the country’s people 15 times as president and four times as prime minister.