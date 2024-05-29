Putin to chair meeting of Council for National Projects, State Council commissions

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putn will chair an expanded meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects and the State Council’s commissions on Wednesday.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to TASS earlier that such an event was on the president’s work schedule.

The head of state put forward the idea of holding a joint session of the State Council and the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects back in March. Putin suggested discussing ways to achieve the goals set in his State of the Nation Address with regard to specific regions, figuring out "what additional tools are required to ensure tangible, practical results."

New national projects will be another focus of the meeting, which, according to the president’s instructions, should be approved before the end of the year.

Council on National Projects

The Council for Strategic Development and National Projects is a presidential advisory body created to coordinate the activities of federal and regional authorities, as well as public and research organizations, with regard to Russia’s 2030 development plans.

The council’s meetings usually take place twice a year. Its members prepare proposals for the president on determining the targets and key parameters of national projects and programs, as well as the main directions of Russia’s strategic development.

The president last chaired a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects in December 2023. The event was dedicated to Russia’s technological sovereignty, digitalization and educational projects.

State Council

The State Council is a constitutional body designed to ensure interaction between government agencies, determine the main directions of the country’s domestic and foreign policy and set priorities in terms of social and economic development.