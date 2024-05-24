Belarusian president invites Putin to attend Forum of Regions in June

MINSK, May 24. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has invited Russian leader Vladimir Putin to attend the bilateral Forum of Regions that will take place in the Vitebsk Region in June.

"Vitebsk, Polotsk and Novopolotsk are expected to host the events of the next Forum of Region on June 27-28. I am pleased to invite you and your colleagues to attend the forum," Lukahsenko said, addressing Putin. "I think we will make an agreement later, taking your work schedule into account," the Belarusian president added.

Lukashenko also expressed confidence that continuity in the consideration of issues related to Belarusian-Russian cooperation would persist following changes in the Russian government.

The tenth Forum of Regions took place in the Russian city of Ufa on June 26-28, 2023. The event, which brought together 250 participants from 47 Russian regions and about 500 participants from Belarus, turned out to be the largest event in the series to date. Over 100 agreements worth a total of 110 bln rubles ($1.2 bln) were signed at the forum.