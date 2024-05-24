Russian envoy to Armenia summoned to Moscow for consultations — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin was summoned to Moscow for consultations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"On May 24, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Armenia Kopyrkin was summoned to Moscow for consultations," the diplomat pointed out.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has been criticizing the relations with Moscow recently. In particular, he suspended Yerevan’s participation in the CSTO - a joint defensive union - and ended the operation of Russian border security officers in the airport of Yerevan, which continued since 1992.

On May 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted during the meeting with Pashinyan that the bilateral relations of Russia and Armenia develop successfully. Previously, Zakharova underscored that Moscow has always adhered to and proceeded from the allied level of relations with Armenia.