Russia attaches special importance to friendly relations with Africa — Putin

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russia pays special attention to strengthening friendly relations with African partners, who share aspirations to create a new fair multipolar world order, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Russia is paying special attention to strengthening friendly relations with African partners. We are united by our commitment to building a fair multipolar world order based on true equality and the international rule of law, and free from any form of discrimination, dictate and sanctions pressure," the Russian leader said in a message of greetings to heads of state and government of African countries on Africa Day, published by the Kremlin.

The president went on to say that last year’s second Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg created conditions for enhancing productive and mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas.

"I am confident that consistent implementation of the plans and agreements reached at that important multilateral meeting meets our common interests and contributes to ensuring stability and security in Africa," Putin said.

He added that African countries have scored universally recognized successes in economy and the social sphere, and "are playing an increasingly important role in resolving current international issues." In Putin’s opinion, the African Union and a number of sub-regional structures are expanding constructive cooperation, creating mechanisms for collective response to local conflicts and crises and consistently promoting integration processes.

"Please, accept my cordial greetings on Africa Day - a holiday symbolizing the victory of African countries over colonialism and their striving for freedom, peace and prosperity," the Russian leader said.