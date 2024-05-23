UAV shot down in Tatarstan's Yelabuga district, no destruction caused — mayor

KAZAN, May 23. /TASS/. A drone has been shot down in the Yelabuga district of Tatarstan, with no destruction on the ground caused, Rustem Nuriyev, the head of the Yelabuga municipal district and mayor of Yelabuga, has told TASS.

"Yes, it was shot down. We can't name the location yet. In the neighborhood," Nuriyev said, answering the relevant question.

He added that there was no destruction on the ground or other risks.

Temporary restrictions were imposed at Kazan and Nizhnekamsk airports. The Russian Defense Ministry has reported the elimination of a Ukrainian drone over Tatarstan around 2:00 p.m. Moscow time (11:00 a.m. GMT).