Russia notes BRICS countries' consent to cooperate in space — MFA

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russia considers the current meeting of the heads the BRICS countries’ space agencies in Moscow as a confirmation of the agreement of the association's members to develop cooperation in space, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said.

"Today's meeting is already being held in an enlarged form. This is very symbolic. We see it not only as a good sign and a reflection of support for the Russian presidency and its priorities, but also, most importantly, as a confirmation of the consent of all participants to develop cooperation in space," Ryabkov said at the meeting of the heads of BRICS space agencies.

He recalled that the first such meeting took place in 2020 within the framework of Russia’s BRICS presidency.

The senior diplomat noted "new frontiers of space partnership within BRICS" in the light of the accession of new member states.