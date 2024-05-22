Military attaches of friendly states arrive at Northern Fleet

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Representative of the military diplomatic corps, accredited in the Russian Federation, arrived at the Northern Fleet, the fleet press office told reporters.

"The delegation of military attaches, accredited in Russia, includes 59 foreign military diplomats representing 42 states, located on five continents. The visit agenda includes the meeting with Northern Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Konstantin Kabantsov, visits to a number of Fleet military units and ships, examination of sailors’ service conditions, discovery of the Kola Arctic, and cultural events. The representatives of the foreign military diplomatic corpus will visit one of the newest precision missile carriers, the Admiral Kasatonov, will visit the Oryol nuclear submarine cruiser, other combat ships and supply vessels," the press office said.

The press office specified that the military attaches will also visit the exhibition of modern weapons, military and special vehicles, utilized by the Northern Fleet while performing its missions.