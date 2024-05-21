Relations between South Korea, Russia do not depend on US election — envoy

SEOUL, May 21. /TASS/. The relations between Russia and the Republic of Korea should not depend on the outcome of the presidential election in the US, Russian Ambassador to Seoul Georgy Zinovyev said in an interview with the News1 agency.

"It is absolutely equal to us who becomes the next US president. I don’t think that our relations with the Republic of Korea should depend on who is elected as the president by the American people," the diplomat said.

He also described bilateral relations between Moscow and Seoul. "If we compare the current state of bilateral relations with that a few years ago we have to state a certain setback and regress. On the other hand, if compared to the US, Japan, the West, our relations with the Republic of Korea are not so bad. Our relations are not as good as we wished them to be, but they are not at the worst," Zinovyev said. Earlier, the ambassador called the Republic of Korea "one of the friendliest among unfriendly countries."