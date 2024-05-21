Economic partnership between Central Asia, China beneficial to all including Russia — MFA

ASTANA, May 21. /TASS/. The development of economic relations between Central Asia and China is beneficial to all, including Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters following a meeting of the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) Council of Foreign Ministers.

Russia sees no risks in expansion of economic ties between China and Central Asian countries, he said, adding that this is "a natural process." "The growth of the Chinese economy is a matter of fact. This is a major economy not only within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, but also in the whole world in terms of purchasing power parity. And clearly, the growth of the Chinese economy, which has been stable in many recent years, ensures its active involvement in global trade," the minister said.

"The volume of mutually beneficial trade within the SCO is on the rise. For us this is also a mutually beneficial process," he stressed. "Overall, I would point up the fact that the comprehensive nature of our economic partnership is beneficial to all participants, including the Russian Federation," Lavrov concluded.