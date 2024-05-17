MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The armed attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, along with protests in Georgia against the law on foreign agents and Kiev's war in Donbass, was an attempt to make politicians and ordinary people abandon their principles and act in the interests of globalist elites, the deputy speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, Konstantin Kosachev, has said.

"What is there in common between the assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Fico, Georgian protests against the adoption of the law on foreign agents with the full support of the West, and the war that Kiev unleashed initially against the LPR and DPR, turning it into a civil war and eventually an international one? These seem to be completely different situations, but they have a common trait. In each such case, they are aimed at trying to force politicians and ordinary people by illegitimate means to abandon their principles, to change their course, and to act, in fact, in the interests of globalist elites," Kosachev wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Kosachev, in all the above cases, there were attempts to infringe on people's rights and on their choice, beliefs, freedom and independence.

"The rules-based order is dictated by those who was handing out cookies to the Euromaidan demonstrators, who have now arrived to support foreign agents in Georgia, and who portrayed the Slovak prime minister as the EU’s 'enfant terrible' for the sole reason he was defending the interests of his people, and not Brussels bureaucrats or Washington’s military-industrial complex," Kosachev explained.

He wished the Slovak Prime Minister recovery and return to office, calling him "one of the last independent politicians in the EU."

The attempt on Fico’s life took place in Gandlov, western Slovakia on May 15. The prime minister suffered several bullet wounds and underwent surgery. According to the authorities, his life is now not in danger. The attacker has been detained. According to the Slovak media he is 71-year-old writer Juraj Cintula. He has been charged with attempted assassination of the prime minister for political reasons.

Fico served as Slovakia's prime minister from 2006-2010 and 2012-2018. In October 2023 he became head of government again. He has long criticized Western policies over the situation in Ukraine, stressing that the conflict could have no military solution and that arms supplies to Kiev were merely causing more fatalities.