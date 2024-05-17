No changes in presidential security measures following attack on Slovak PM — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. No additional measures to ensure Russian President Vladimir Putin’s safety have been taken following the assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"What needs to be done to ensure the president’s safety continues to be done," he said in a comment for the Shot Telegram channel.

When asked if additional security measures could be taken in light of the attempted assassination of the Slovak prime minister, Peskov said "no."

An armed attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico took place in the town of Handlova on May 15. The politician suffered gunshot wounds and had to undergo surgery. The shooter was detained. According to the Slovak media, writer Juraj Cintula attacked Fico for political reasons as he disagreed with his views and the government’s policies.

Robert Fico took office as Slovak prime minister on October 25, 2023. Earlier, he served as prime minister in 2006-10 and 2012-18. The politician has long been critical of the West’s Ukraine strategy, emphasizing that there is no military solution to the conflict, while weapons supplies to Kiev are only leading to numerous casualties.