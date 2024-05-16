Russia, China to counter attempts to block their cooperation — statement

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Relations between Moscow and Beijing do not target any third countries, therefore they will counter any attempts to hinder such cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping said in a joint statement.

"The two sides note that the relationship between Russia and China has progressed to a more advanced interstate cooperation compared to the military-political unions of the Cold War era as it is not bloc or confrontational in nature, nor does it target any third countries," the two leaders underscored in the document.

According to it, Russia and China reaffirmed their resolve to defend their legitimate rights and interests and block any attempts to impede a normal development of bilateral ties, and any interference in the internal affairs of the two nations or to impose restrictions on their economic, technological and foreign policy potential.