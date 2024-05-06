Putin to hold bilateral talks with Cuban president on May 9 — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral talks with his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel on May 9, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"On May 9, foreign leaders and other representatives will participate in a military parade. <…> Afterwards, CIS leaders will leave Moscow and our president will hold talks with the president of the Republic of Cuba," Ushakov said. He specified that Diaz-Canel will be in Russia on May 7-9 on a working visit.

According to the Kremlin official, many issues have accumulated for the conversation between the two presidents. "The entire set of multifaceted bilateral ties will be discussed. This includes diplomacy, politics, and, of course, economic ties and cooperation. This will be an important conversation," Ushakov said.

He specified that the talks will be held in two stages: first with a limited number of participants and then delegations will join the two leaders.