No pauses in work during change of government — Putin

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. There should be no pauses in work during the period of change of the government and concentration and good organization are required at all executive power levels, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with the Cabinet.

The currently working Cabinet will step down on May 7, on the day of the presidential inauguration.

"You know that the procedure of forming the new composition of the government will take place in the near time under the Constitution of the Russian Federation, and everything needed should be done during that period for proactive continuation of implementation of plans, to have no pauses in our work. Therefore, I expect focus, good organization and peak performance from colleagues at all levels of the executive power," the head of state said.

"We need succession in work on achievement of national development goals," Putin noted, expressing confidence that this will be definitely provided for.