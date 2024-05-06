Russian government proud of being part of Putin’s team — PM

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The Russian government is proud of being part of the President Vladimir Putin’s team, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"We endeavored to deliver for you and for citizens of our country. And we are proud of being part of your team, Vladimir Vladimirovich," Mishustin said, addressing the head of state at the Cabinet meeting on the verge of the inauguration.

Mishustin thanked the President for having the confidence in all the Cabinet members and personally in him during the appointment in 2020. The Prime Minister recalled challenges they passed through during four years. The coronavirus pandemic was mentioned among them.

"Challenges also [took place] later. The huge number of sanctions said to be higher than all the sanctions whenever introduced against a certain country. All that mobilized us," the Prime Minister noted.

"Thank you for attention and confidence," Mishustin added.