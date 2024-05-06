Present cabinet achieves weighty results, groundwork for development laid — Putin

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The present cabinet of ministers that will step down on May 7, the day of the president’s inauguration, has achieved weighty results and laid the groundwork for Russia’s long-term development, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with members of the government.

"I should stress that weighty results have been achieved in all main areas, and the momentum that has been picked up, the firm groundwork that has been laid, are of great importance for solving today’s and future problems successfully," he said.

The president mentioned the upcoming launch of new national projects and federal programs among the country’s long-term development plans. "What has been done is a good basis for moving ahead," he added.

Putin also noted the close and efficient cooperation between the government and legislative bodies, regions, as well as public business circles and the expert community.