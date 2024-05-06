Putin notes government’s work on digitalization in public administration

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has given credit to the present government for using digital technologies in public administration.

"I should separately note the government’s systemic efforts on introducing modern approaches, digital administration technologies," he said at a meeting with members of the government that is to step down on May 7.

The quality of public services has improved and they have become more available to citizens, the president added. "Much has been done to bring the processes of industry-based and cross sectoral coordination to the whole new level," he said.