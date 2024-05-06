Twelve Ukrainian drones attack Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Twelve Ukrainian drones attacked Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past day, while the Ukrainian military fired over 50 munitions, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Two shrapnel munitions were dropped from a drone on the village of Krasny Khutor in the Belgorodsky District. Zhuravlyovka and Shchetinovka were attacked by kamikaze drones, with three attacks recorded in each of the villages," he wrote on Telegram. In addition, the Ukrainian army fired four artillery shells at Shchetinovka on Sunday, while a kamikaze drone crashed and exploded in the village of Ustinka.

Two explosive devices were dropped by a quadcopter on the village of Bogun-Gorodok in the Borisovsky District; a car was damaged. Electronic warfare systems struck a kamikaze drone.

The Ukrainian military fired four artillery shells on the village of Stary Khutor in the Valuisky District. Shell fragments shattered the windows of four private houses, also damaging their roofs, facades and fences. In the Volokonovsky District, two mortar shells were fired at the outskirts of the Stary farming community.

The outskirts of the village of Prilesye came under mortar fire in the Krasnoyaruzhsky District. One mortar shell was fired at the area between the villages of Popovka and Demidovka.

A drone crashed and detonated in the town of Shebekino, shattering the windows of a private house and a household building. Three explosive devices were dropped from a drone on the village of Murom in the Shebekinsky District. Thirteen mortar shells were also fired at the village; the attack damaged a residential building and a commercial building, as well as a gas pipeline and a power line.

"Twenty-two mortar shells were fired at the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, causing no damage," Gladkov added.