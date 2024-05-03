Deputy prime ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan commit to boost cooperation between countries

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk and his Azerbaijan’s counterpart Shakhin Mustafayev have discussed the issues of multifaceted trade and economic cooperation and reiterated readiness to step up bilateral cooperation in a number of areas at a meeting in Moscow.

"The talks focused on relevant issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, which are on the agenda of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan," according to a statement released on the website of the Russian government. "Co-chairs of the intergovernmental commission reiterate readiness to continue the constructive dialogue aimed at strengthening the Russian-Azeri relations on all cooperation areas," the statement reads.

The sides paid special attention to expansion of cooperation in the trade and economic area, industry, energy, transport, agriculture, finance, healthcare, culture, science, trans-regional interaction, education and tourism, according to the statement.