Russia's UNSC draft on space to reflect absence any threat to peace, security — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russia's draft resolution in the UN Security Council on space, unlike that of the United States, will reflect the absence of a threat to international peace and security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"As for the content, our draft will be submitted in the near future, it will be comprehensive, it will not take out of the general context only nuclear weapons, because on this issue all decisions have long been taken, all treaties have been signed. Accordingly, we will present a comprehensive draft, which we believe can help in the task of launching the development of an international treaty on the prevention of an arms race in outer space. <...> We hope that what our draft will be free of <…> an attempt to present the case as if American insinuations about some of our intentions are a reflection of some threat to the international security," he pointed out.

"We will see how they [the US] behave after our draft comes out. I assume they will try to torpedo it. None of this benefits the Security Council. It undermines [its work]. The US continues to undermine the authority of the UN Security Council," the deputy minister added.

According to Ryabkov, one of the operative paragraphs of the draft resolution "will call on all states to start negotiations on a legally binding instrument excluding an arms race in space."

Russia on Wednesday vetoed a US-Japanese draft resolution on the non-use of nuclear weapons in space. In his speech, Russian envoy to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzya said that the purpose of the document was to denigrate Russia and that the draft resolution was aimed at dividing the members of the Security Council.