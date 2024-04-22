{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia expects Xi Jinping to attend BRICS summit in Kazan — Lavrov

On January 1, Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the BRICS group of nations, which currently brings together ten states

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russia expects Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the BRICS summit in Kazan, the capital city of Tatarstan, in October of his year, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The state visit of President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin to the People's Republic of China will be the focal event of this year in bilateral relations, while in October we expect the PRC President [Xi Jinping] to attend the BRICS summit in Kazan," Lavrov told a meeting of the Foreign Ministry’s Council of the Heads of Constituent Entities to the Russian Federation.

On January 1, Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the BRICS group of nations, which currently brings together ten states. BRICS has seen two waves of expansion since it was founded in 2006. In 2011, South Africa joined the initial group, which included Brazil, Russia, India and China. In August 2023, six new members were invited to join the association at once, but Argentina declined to join at the end of December. The five new members of the group - Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia - began full-fledged work in BRICS on January 1, 2024.

The central event of Russia's presidency will be the BRICS summit in Kazan.

Tags
Foreign policySergey LavrovChinaBRICS
Putin, Azerbaijani president to discuss bilateral relations at working breakfast
Dmitry Peskov added that the two leaders "will hold a separate meeting with the veterans, builders and employees of the Baikal-Amur Mainline"
Read more
Russia ready for Ukraine talks, but not with Zelensky — Lavrov
The first negotiations between Russia and Ukraine after the start of the special military operation took place in early March 2022 in Belarus, but they did not bring tangible results
Read more
US volunteer Russel Bentley missing in Donetsk killed — RT editor-in-chief
Bentley came to Donbass from the United States in 2014
Read more
Hig-performance anti-drone gun developed in Russia
It is capable of suppressing up to 90% of unmanned aerial vehicles used by the Ukrainian army
Read more
Head of Gagauzia region Evgenia Gutsul have arrived in Moscow again
Asked who she is going to meet in the Russian capital, Gutsul said: "I cannot answer so far <…>, but there will be meetings."
Read more
Russian diplomat slams US military aid to Taiwan as interference in China’s affairs
The $95bln package of bills on military aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, the seizure of the frozen Russian sovereign assets in order to give them to Kiev and additional sanctions against China passed the US House of Representatives on April 20
Read more
Russian rescue vessel in service since tsarist era takes to sea after repairs
During the Soviet Union’s Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany, the vessel was in operation in the Baltic Fleet
Read more
Israeli Chief of General Staff approves plans of continuing war in Southern Command
Herzi Halevi held a situational assessment and approval of plans for the continuation of the war in the Southern Command
Read more
Lavrov speaks of West’s agony, Russia’s approach to any future talks with Kiev
The Russian foreign minister also described Armenia and Russia as more than formal allies
Read more
Cossack Brigade ‘Dnieper’ takes out two Ukrainian boats at Kinburn Spit
The spy boats managed to come at such a close distance for the first time since the Dnieper brigade started to hold these positions on the Kinburn Spit, the brigade’s commander sayd
Read more
Jordan’s foreign minister warns Israeli operation in Rafah would produce ‘massacre’
"It looks like Netanyahu is sending all signals that he is going to attack Rafah," Ayman Safadi said
Read more
CSTO ready to help settle Middle East conflict in case of request — chief
According to Imangali Tasmagambetov, "the opportunities for successful settlement of such conflicts are shrinking sharply due to the fundamentally different views of the leading world players on the structure of the future world order"
Read more
BRICS countries to stand against digital colonization together — expert
BRICS nations will be able to stand against all this by pooling their possibilities, a member of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights Igor Ashmanov, said
Read more
North Korea presumably launches ballistic missile — Japan Coast Guard
This is North Korea’s fourth ballistic missile launch this year
Read more
West close to sending military to Ukraine, this would 'drag Europe to bottom' — Orban
"This military whirlpool can drag Europe to the bottom. Brussels is playing with fire and angering God," the Hungarian prime minister said
Read more
North Korea conducts new anti-aircraft missile test — KCNA
A power test of a super-large warhead designed for "Hwasal-1 Ra-3" strategic cruise missile was held as well
Read more
Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization chief meets with senior Russian diplomat
According to the organization, the deputy foreign minister stressed Russia’s continued support for the CTBT as a State Signatory
Read more
West can’t comprehend Russia’s resilience — Lavrov
"They would have been scared had anyone come down on them with similar ferocity," the Russian foreign minister added
Read more
EU Council to discuss weapons supplies to Ukraine, Russian assets, sanctions on Iran
Also, the EU Council will consider using immobilized Russian assets to help Kiev
Read more
China wants peace but won’t allow violation of its sovereignty — general
The official urged countries to fully consider each other's security interests, promote multilateralism, dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation
Read more
Sweden’s Duplantis breaks own pole vault world record
Armand Duplantis bettered his previous world record of 6.23 meters
Read more
Russia determined to uphold principles of nuclear non-proliferation — MFA
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Rybkov "highlighted Russia’s full commitment to the NPT’s provisions"
Read more
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 12 times in past day
Two shelling attacks on the positions of Syrian government army by the Jabhat al-Nusra and the Islamic Party of Turkestan groups were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone
Read more
Nearly 7,000 people in Moldova’s Gagauzia apply for Russian Mir bank cards
Gagauzia’s leader, Evghenia Gutul hope that the Moldovan government will not block these initiatives
Read more
Press review: Dissecting US aid package to Ukraine and sands of global economy shifting
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, April 22nd
Read more
Lavrov slams West for promoting 'dishonest schemes' for restrictions on nuclear weapons
The top Russian diplomat stressed that "striving to attain decisive military superiority, Washington and its allies are enlarging the network of alliances directed against third countries"
Read more
Moscow demands international organizations condemn killing of Russian war correspondent
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also expressed condolences to Eremin’s family and friends
Read more
Assad says sure Russia will win conflict in Ukraine, re-unite brotherly peoples
Russia, in his words, is "correcting what others have done"
Read more
Russia’s army to add some 170,000 people to its ranks – presidential decree
The order of the President of Russia will come into force from the date of its signing
Read more
Kiev ordered mandatory evacuation from Kharkov Region to accommodate mercenaries
Evacuation campaigns are regularly organized by the Kiev government, under the pretext of security issues
Read more
China stands firm against unwarranted provocations at sea — senior defense official
According to Zhang Youxia, disputes are inevitable, so what matters most is finding the right way to solve them
Read more
At lest 24 Palestinians killed in Rafah after Israel’s air raid — TV
Two residential houses were destroyed in the air raid
Read more
Ukrainian troops fleeing Ocheretino in small groups, says DPR
"There is one more or less suitable road but it is also being shelled," adviser to the DPR head Igor Kimakovsky said
Read more
BRICS looking at creating common digital payment platform
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that BRICS nations have already established a special channel for information exchange between their central banks
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup West repels three attacks in past day, moving to better positions
Units of Battlegroup Center have improved their tactical positions
Read more
Hamas leader wants to see Russia, Egypt, Turkey as guarantor countries for Gaza
Talking about the current situation in Gaza, Ismail Haniyeh noted that "the resistance is still strong"
Read more
Scholz says era of fossil fuel will be over soon
The chancellor also said Germany will make every effort to produce 80% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030
Read more
Moldova punishing Gagauzia for refusal to call Russia aggressor — Gagauz leader
We have always been standing and will continue to stand for friendly relations with Russia, Evghenia Gutul said
Read more
US aid to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan to make crises worse — Russian diplomat
"The military aid to the Kiev regime is direct financial support of terrorist activity," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Putin signs law on holding World Friendship Games
Funding will be provided from the federal, regional and local budgets, as well as taxes from gambling transferred to the organizer
Read more
Putin-Pashinyan personal contact may take place in 'short term' — Kremlin
"We expect that President Putin and Prime Minister Pashinyan will have an opportunity to personally discuss these and, if necessary, other current issues in the near future," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Number of houses affected by floods in Russia down to 15,280
The trend of the falling number of household plots affected by the flood also persists
Read more
Scholz calls on Netanyahu to make efforts to prevent escalation
The chancellor stressed that it is still important to prevent the conflict escalation and expansion in the region, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said
Read more
Traffic on Crimean Bridge temporarily suspended
Those on the bridge and in the inspection area are asked to stay calm and follow the instructions of transport security personnel
Read more
Lavrov states West’s growing concern about BRICS plans to develop own financial tools
According to the minister, Russia is interested in increasing the role of the BRICS states in the international monetary, financial and trading systems, developing interbank cooperation, expanding the use of national currencies and creating its own exchange
Read more
Over 40 nations want to join BRICS — Russian lawmaker
According to Grigory Karasin, many BRICS members share the opinion that the association should be in no hurry to adopt a strict charter, "seeing how counterproductively and even provocatively the European Union is acting"
Read more
Russia expects Xi Jinping to attend BRICS summit in Kazan — Lavrov
On January 1, Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the BRICS group of nations, which currently brings together ten states
Read more
Russia has significant amount of West’s funds in case of confiscation of its assets
Russia views the West’s encroachment on its assets as "a blatant and shameless theft for the purpose of lining its pockets," Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
ISS value estimated at $150 billion — Energia corporation
The general designer of the space rocket corporation Energia Vladimir Solovyov pointed out that of the $150 billion of real money, a tiny 10% had been spent
Read more
Major Western investor accuses Zelensky's office of extorting millions of euros
Arnulf Damerau said that he provided details of the meeting, along with evidence and a list of names of those involved, to US and European intelligence agencies
Read more
Izvestia correspondent Semyon Eremin killed in special operation zone
The tragedy occurred near the village of Priyutnoye located on the border of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Zaporozhye Region
Read more
West balancing on edge of direct military confrontation between nuclear powers — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, it is especially concerning that the three Western nuclear powers are among the key sponsors of the Kiev regime and the main initiators of various inflammatory moves
Read more
Israeli minister asks US to reconsider decision to sanction Israeli military unit — Axios
Benny Gantz, a minister in Israel's war cabinet, spoke by phone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Read more
Sites for practicing ways to counter drones to be set up at all Russian testing grounds
Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has visited a testing ground in the Moscow Military District where new models of small arms developed with the participation of snipers who carried out missions in the special military operation zone were presented
Read more
US-produced uranium will not affect Rosatom contracts — expert
"All HALEU uranium produced in the US is now going into storage," Alexander Uvarov said
Read more
Russia takes out five Ukrainian tanks Abrams over last two months — NYT
Leopard tanks had also been targets of Russian strikes and at least 30 of them had been destroyed, the newspaper said
Read more
Press review: Biden backs aid to Israel, Ukraine and Russia assets giving West legal fits
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, April 19th
Read more
No plans of NATO combat presence in Ukraine — Stoltenberg
The United States and NATO’s military aid to Ukraine is "too late" but the delays has had its "consequences," NATO secretary general also said
Read more
Zelensky's presidential powers to expire May 21 — Ukrainian legislator
Alexander Dubinsky argues that the only situation where the president can continue to fulfill his duties after the expiration of his term is the period until the president-elected takes office
Read more
Global military spending in 2023 rose most in 14 years, data from Sweden’s institute shows
The expenditures were up 6.8% from 2022, according to data compiled by the institute
Read more
Ukraine’s military intelligence chief recognizes Russia’s success in Avdeyevka
Ukrainian troops suffered significant losses in the fighting for the control of this town
Read more
Units of South battlegroup fully free Bogdanovka in Donetsk People’s Republic — top brass
The enemy lost up to 440 troops, three cars and an Osa-AKM air defense system, a 152mm D-20 weapon
Read more
Congress of Moldovan opposition politicians taking place in Moscow
Representatives of the Revival, Chance, Victorie, Alternative and Rescue Force of Moldova parties also take part in the event
Read more
West using non-proliferation treaty to put pressure on 'dissenting' countries — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister stressed that moves to undermine the existing arms control and non-proliferation system "are affecting the stability of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons"
Read more
Russia’s defense chief inspects production of tanks, flamethrowers at Siberian enterprise
Sergey Shoigu handed down an instruction for the defense enterprise to ramp up the production of T-80BVM tanks, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Two police officers killed, another one wounded in attack in Karachay-Cherkessia
The attacker fired several shots at police officers before taking service weapons and ammunition away from them
Read more
US ignoring interests even of its partners, using dollar as weapon — Assad
According to the Syrian president, many countries have come to realize that the United States has no friends and those who once positioned themselves as US partners now see that Washington has no partners, even in the West
Read more
One civilian killed, four wounded in Belgorod Region after Ukraine’s attacks in past day
A pregnant woman died of wounds in hospital
Read more
Russia pins future of nuclear test ban on US actions
It is reported that at the meeting, Sergey Ryabkov and Robert Floyd focused on cooperation between Russia and the CTBTO
Read more
Netanyahu vows to vigorously fight sanctions against Israel
"If somebody thinks they can impose sanctions on any IDF unit, I’ll fight that with all my might," Israeli Prime Minister said
Read more
No basis for strategic stability dialogue with US at this point, Lavrov says
"This agenda cannot be artificially separated from the general international segment and be considered in isolation from other aspects of interstate relations, as Washington is seeking to present," the top Russian diplomat noted
Read more
Gagauz leader says sure issue of Russian gas supplies will be settled soon
Evghenia Gutul recalled that a gas contract had been reached with Turkey last year
Read more
One crew member of jet crashed in Stavropol Region killed, search for another continues
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, an Aerospace Forces’ Tu-22M3 bomber crashed after completing a combat mission while returning to the airfield
Read more
US has no idea what to do about Zelensky — Seymour Hersh
According to the journalist, the decision to conduct the operation was made by US President Joe Biden personally, following nine months of discussions with White House national security advisers
Read more
Ukrainian officials embezzled 20%-36% of all Western financial aid — Russian diplomat
Corruption scandals at various sectors of economy and state governance are a regular occurrence in Ukraine
Read more
US accusing Russia of allegedly deploying nuclear weapons in space absurd — Lavrov
The foreign minister also pointed out that Russia is firmly committed to its international legal obligations, including the 1967 Outer Space Treaty
Read more
Russia, China sign memorandum on cooperation in sea rescue operations
The sides stressed the importance of the development of cooperation between the two countries’ navies "in the interests of security and stability in the world ocean"
Read more
TikTok criticizes bill that would ban platform in US as free speech violation
On April 20, the House passed the legislation that would ban the platform in the United States unless the Chinese owner, ByteDance, sells its stake within a year
Read more
New anti-Russian sanctions to include ban on LNG supplies — Swedish Foreign Minister
Tobias Billstrom deemed adopting the 14th sanctions package "one of the most important things"
Read more
Russian economy proves resilience amid large-scale sanctions — IMF
The IMF states that the restrictions led to the need to rebuild the economy
Read more
Aid to Kiev to make US richer, Ukraine more bankrupt — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that more Ukrainians will be killed "because of the Kiev regime"
Read more
Water levels in River Tobol in Kurgan Region decreasing
It was 996 centimeters
Read more
France preparing contingent of 2,000 troops to be sent to Ukraine — intelligence chief
According to Sergey Naryshkin, the French military "fears that such a large military unit cannot be transferred and stationed in Ukraine unnoticed"
Read more
Mobilization law condition for new supplies of arms to Kiev by NATO — source
Arms supplies are only reasonable if a large number of military personnel able to use those weapons in defense and assault operations is available
Read more
US, Philippines kick off military exercises
The Philippines plans to invite Japan to participate in the Balikatan 2025 maneuvers
Read more
US secretary of state, Israeli defense minister discuss efforts to reach ceasefire
Antony Blinken also underscored the importance of measures to de-escalate tensions in the region
Read more
US capitalizing on Israel-Palestinian conflict — Syrian president
America preys on any conflict and then steps aside to watch the growing havoc, waiting for a moment to deal a knockout blow, Bashar Assad said
Read more
Ukrainian trace obvious in Crocus City Hall attack — Russian prosecutor general
The law enforcement employees exert efforts to identify the instigators of this crime, Igor Krasnov said
Read more
Dollar climbs to 93.49 rubles, euro rises to 99.4 rubles
Yuan rose by 1.4 kopecks to 12.854 rubles
Read more
Russia not to go for settlement on Ukraine based on 'Zelensky formula' — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat referred to a swindling trick used by a thimblerigger who puts a small round object, such as a ball or pea, under one of three thimbles or cups and asks the player to guess under which the object is, while unfairly manipulating this object
Read more
New US military aid will not prevent end of Kiev regime — Russian mission to the UN
"That’s what happens when the head of state doesn’t care about his own people and sells out his country," Dmitry Polyansky said
Read more
Grossi ignores ‘elephant in the room’ in Zaporozhye nuke plant situation — Russian envoy
Dmitry Polyansky noted that the IAEA chief is being very cautious about the issue of attacks on the nuclear facility
Read more
West may escalate Ukraine conflict to unpredictable phase, Russian envoy warns
Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya added that European security had already been significantly damaged
Read more
Moldovan opposition announces creation of Pobeda political bloc
Among representatives are Governor of the autonomous Gagauzia region of Moldova Evgenia Gutsul and parliamentary deputy Marina Tauber
Read more
Fire kills three, injures two at plant in central Russia’s Voronezh
The fire report came at 8:55 a.m. Moscow time on Monday
Read more
Gagauzia may exercise right to self-determination if Moldova unites with Romania — leader
Yevgenia Gutsul also said that Gagauzia did not want an escalation with the Chisinau authorities
Read more
Blast rocks military base south of Baghdad — Reuters
According to the news agency, one PMF fighter was killed and six were wounded
Read more
Russia to return to CTBT ratification as soon as US does — Lavrov
"Russia’s withdrawal of the CBTB ratification became a logical response to the destructive moves by the US and other Western countries," the Russian foreign minister noted
Read more
Senior lawmaker threatens US with retaliation for 'stealing' Russian assets
"Now, our country has every reason to make symmetrical decisions against foreign assets," Vyacheslav Volodin said
Read more
Sharp rise in Ukrainian soldiers surrendering, Putin reports
Earlier in the day, the Russian defense ministry reported that as many as 82 Ukrainian soldiers had been taken prisoner or voluntarily surrendered during the past week, including 25 in the past day only
Read more
FACTBOX: Collective Security Treaty Organization
The Collective Security Treaty came into force on April 20, 1994 to herald the emergence what would eventually become the Collective Security Treaty Organization. The six member-countries are Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan
Read more