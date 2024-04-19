Iranian nuclear weapons rumors are attempt to shift attention away from Gaza — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Western countries' rumors about Iran's alleged desire to acquire nuclear weapons are an attempt to divert the world community's attention from the events in the Gaza Strip, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The desire and goal, it seems to me, is to divert the attention of the world community from what is happening in Gaza, where there is a humanitarian catastrophe and many special rapporteurs of the UN Human Rights Council are already talking about genocide, to Iran as a threat," he said in an interview with the radio stations Sputnik, Govorit Moskva and Komsomolskaya Pravda.

According to the minister, the Western countries want to attribute to Iran, among other things, an attack with nuclear weapons, which Iran does not have. "This is confirmed by the IAEA, Iran is the most verified country among the parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons," Lavrov explained.

In addition, the top diplomat recalled that Iran has "a law and even a fatwa, an order, a judgment, a statement, a postulate" that nuclear weapons are banned in the country. "Iran has absolutely no need to deal with this now, after Iran's response to the unacceptable attack on the Iranian consulate, where people were killed," the Russian foreign minister concluded.