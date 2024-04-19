Zelensky's formula should be put aside for Ukraine talks, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Statements by China’s representatives on the Ukrainian settlement show that it should not be started with Zelensky's formula, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The latest statements by both [Chinese Foreign Minister] Wang Yi and other colleagues - we are in favor of convening a conference that will be acceptable for both Russia and Ukraine. This means that we should not start with Zelensky's formula, it should be completely set aside," he said in an interview with the radio stations Sputnik, Govorit Moskva and Komsomolskaya Pravda.

According to him, China's position is that "it is necessary first to understand the root cause of the crisis, it is necessary to abandon the Cold War mentality." "One should clearly support the need to seek solutions that take into account the balance of security interests and ensure the indivisibility of security. This is a completely different approach," the top Russian diplomat said.

Earlier, Swiss President Viola Amherd said that the country would hold a conference on the so-called Ukrainian peace formula in June in the Burgenstock area. The Russian embassy in Bern confirmed that "the Swiss authorities have not sent Russia an invitation to the conference in Burgenstock." According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, negotiations on Ukraine without Russia are meaningless and essentially a "wasted process."

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, speaking via videoconference on the G20 summit in mid-November 2022, presented a so-called ten-point peace plan that does not take into account Moscow's position. In particular, it calls for the complete withdrawal of Russian forces from the 1991 borders and the return of control over the "exclusive economic zone" in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov to Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Kiev's statements about a peaceful settlement were made without taking into account the existing realities. Moscow sees no progress in the peace process, so it continues the special military operation, he said.