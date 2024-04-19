EU’s new sanctions package to battle circumvention of previous restrictions — EU official

BRUSSELS, April 19. /TASS/. The European Union is working on the 14th package of anti-Russian sanctions, which will be aimed against those who circumvent the current restrictive measures against Russia, a high-ranking EU official told reporters in Brussels.

"We are currently working on the 14th package of sanctions against Russia. It will be aimed at combating circumvention of restrictions and will include sanctions against those who are already circumventing them," he said.

The European diplomat could not say when exactly the next sanctions package would be introduced.

Earlier, Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis said that the European Union is finding it difficult to negotiate the 14th package of sanctions against Russia. Most likely, it will not contain new restrictions, but only provisions aimed at countering Russian measures to overcome the sanctions blockade, he said.

The EC began working on the 14th package of sanctions against Russia immediately after the adoption of the 13th package, which was approved on February 23. The measures affected 106 individuals and 88 legal entities from Russia and a number of other countries, including India, Kazakhstan, China, Serbia, Thailand, Turkey, and Sri Lanka.