Putin sees increasing life expectancy as key policy goal for Russia

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russia will focus on increasing life expectancies across the country going forward, President Vladimir Putin said in a message of greetings to the Health Ministry’s annual board meeting.

The message was read out by Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.

"Increasing life expectancy and active longevity is the key priority of the government’s policies. This is why it’s crucial to continue paying great attention to the prevention and treatment of diseases, particularly through the most advanced and cutting-edge methods," the head of state stressed.

Putin pointed out that healthcare efficiency directly depended on the well-coordinated and responsible work of all of the Health Ministry’s services.