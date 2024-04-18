Russia, Iran maintain contacts on nuclear security - deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russia and Iran remain in touch on a very broad range of issues, including nuclear safety and security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

"We remain in touch with the Iranians on a broadest range of issues. Naturally, our dialogue includes the topics of nuclear security and nuclear safety," he said.

Ryabkov went on to say that "very soon, Russia and Iran will have new additional opportunities to discuss the situation in the Middle East in general, as well as details of what is going on there at this point."

He did not elaborate on the "format, level and schedule" of such discussions, saying only that they are being planned.

Ahmad Haghtalab, the commander in charge of nuclear security at Iran’s elite military force known as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said earlier in the day that Tehran would review its nuclear doctrine if Israel threatens to strike Iranian nuclear facilities. He pointed out that the Iranian Army and other security forces protect Iranian nuclear facilities using the most advanced equipment, so "national nuclear centers are completely safe.".