MFA passes Federation Council appeal to West to condemn interference in Russian election

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russia has conveyed via its embassies an appeal from the Federation Council to the leadership and parliaments of Western countries to condemn Washington's meddling in the Russian presidential election, Director of the Department for Relations with Federation Subjects, Parliament and Public Associations of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexander Lukashik said.

"Similarly, the Foreign Ministry acts with regard to appeals and statements that are adopted by the two chambers of the [Russian] parliament. We immediately broadcast them <...> to embassies, so that they bring such documents to the leadership of the host countries and parliamentary structures in a timely manner. <...> This is what we did with regard to the appeal that was adopted on April 3," he said at a meeting of the Federation Council commission on protecting state sovereignty and preventing interference in internal affairs.

Lukashik stressed that the Russian Foreign Ministry translates these documents, if necessary, and uses diplomatic correspondence in unfriendly countries.

"These kinds of appeals are partially highlighted on embassies' Internet resources. Ideas from these appeals are heard in speeches by the official representative and the ministry's leadership. We try to get a reaction from our partners, but it is not always possible due to understandable geopolitical circumstances," the diplomat added.

The Federation Council appeal

On April 3, the Federation Council unanimously adopted an appeal to the UN, international parliamentary organizations and parliaments of foreign states at its plenary session to condemn the actions of Western countries coordinated by the United States to interfere in the Russian presidential election and promote terrorism and extremism during the election campaign.

The document condemns the attempts of external interference that began even before the elections were scheduled and notes that in most cases they were coordinated by Washington.

The document also says that statements by Western politicians and foreign media about massive election fraud were based on data obtained mainly from foreign agents, and most of them were not confirmed.