Russia not yet received invitation to anniversary of Normandy landings — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. As of today, Russia has not received an invitation from France to take part in the celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings on June 6, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Nothing has changed, it is as it is at the moment. We will certainly keep you informed, because the issue is of heightened interest, of course," she said in response to a question.

According to Zakharova, Moscow will decide at what level Russia will be represented at the ceremony, depending on what is written in the invitation.

Earlier, Europe 1 radio reported, citing its sources, that France intends to send an invitation to Russia to take part in the celebrations in Normandy on June 6. For his part, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian side has not yet received an official invitation to the ceremony in Normandy.

Commemorative events of the Normandy landings on June 6, 1944, which marked the opening of the second front in Western Europe, are held every five years with the participation of foreign leaders and veterans.