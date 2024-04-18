WHO mum on Ukrainian attacks on Russian doctors, medical facilities — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) has not reacted in any way since it was given information that the Ukrainian military attacks Russian doctors and medical facilities, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"In February, data on the statistics of attacks on medical facilities in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), the Bryansk, Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions were sent to the WHO to be taken into account in its system of monitoring attacks on health care," she said. "What did the WHO do with this data? Nothing. This information did not appear in WHO publications," she pointed out.

The diplomat pointed to the fact that "information about Ukraine's violation of international humanitarian law is regularly brought to the attention of specialized international organizations and structures, including the UN." "Unfortunately, we have never heard any words of sympathy, condolences or support for those who have been victimized by the Kiev regime while performing their duty as medics," she emphasized. "We never once heard words of condemnation from the UN specialized agencies, from the representatives, as they call themselves, from the office of the Secretary General, from the press secretaries. They suddenly become deaf and blind when it comes to the crimes of the Ukrainian armed forces against Russian citizens, civilians in general, and representatives of humanitarian organizations," the spokeswoman underscored.

"Such shameful behavior discredits not only individuals, but also the organizations they represent, which contributes to a decrease in the international community's confidence in the UN as a whole," Zakharova pointed out.