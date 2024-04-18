Grossi may visit Russia in late May, diplomat says

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi may visit Russia at the end of May, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"As for the next visit of IAEA Director General Mr. Grossi to Russia, we do not rule out that it may take place at the end of May," she said at a briefing.

According to the diplomat, Russia has not received any request from the IAEA to inspect the technical condition of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. "We have only seen some public statements to this effect. What Ukraine has to do with this Russian nuclear facility is basically unclear to us," the diplomat said.