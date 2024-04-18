Russia assumes that Security Council will soon return to Gaza ceasefire issue — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, April 18. /TASS/. Russia assumes that the UN Security Council will return to the issue of establishing a lasting and durable ceasefire in the Gaza Strip very soon, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told the UN Security Council meeting.

"Ramadan has passed, and the question of a long-term ceasefire is once again very acute. We assume that the UN Security Council will return to its consideration in the very near future," he said.

The Russian envoy went on to say that UN Security Council Resolution 2728 "was clearly not enough." "It was simply not implemented," he added.

Russia suggests immediately considering the issue of imposing sanctions on those who violate the UN Security Council’s resolutions on the Middle East, Nebenzya said.

"The only way to stop the spreading catastrophe in Gaza is to have an immediate and widespread ceasefire to ensure safe and unimpeded humanitarian access to all Gazans in need and to avert the threat of a further widening of the crisis," the Russian diplomat said. "We underscore again that failure to implement binding Security Council resolutions should lead to the imposition of sanctions against the violator. We believe that the Council should consider this issue without delay"

Nebenzya added that Resolution 2728, adopted by the Council in March to demand an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, was not implemented.

On March 25, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution drafted by ten of the body's non-permanent members, including Algeria, demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during the month of Ramadan. Fourteen UNSC countries voted in favor of the resolution, including the UK, China, Russia and France. Only the United States abstained.